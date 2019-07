Lil Nas X recently released a new remix of his Hot 100 hit, “Old Town Road,” featuring viral singer/yodeler Mason Ramsey and hip-hop star Young Thug, along with Billy Ray Cyrus, and now he’s dropped a new video for the remix.

The new clip is an animated one and features him and his collaborators storming Area 51, where they meet up with some hip-hop loving aliens, with a cameo by an animated Keanu Reeves.