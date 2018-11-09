LIST* Veterans Day Food Giveaways And Deals

This Sunday, November 11th is Veterans Day and to show gratitude to the former and current military service members, lots of restaurants across the country are offering free food and discounts to those who served. Here are some of the deals and freebies happening for Veterans Day.

Applebee's - Veterans and active duty military can choose a free entree from the limited Veterans Day menu at participating locations on Sunday, November 11th.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse - During November active or retired military can claim one of 11,000 free Pizookies (deep dish cookie sundaes) through this website with a coupon good for 72 hours from the time it's downloaded. Plus, all military members who dine in on Sunday, November 11th get a free entree with military ID or proof of service.

Bonefish Grill - Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer for active and retired service members with valid ID on Veterans Day.

California Pizza Kitchen - Vets and active duty military will get a complimentary entree from CPK’s Veterans Day menu on Sunday, November 11th. Plus, they’ll get a BOGO coupon to use at a future meal between November 12th and 18th.

Chili's - They’re giving away a free entree from their Veterans Day menu to veterans and active duty military on Sunday, November 11th.

Chipotle - Active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID will get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads all day on Sunday, November 11th.

Cracker Barrel - It’s a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake for all active duty and veteran military who dine in on November 11th.

Dunkin' - Veterans and active duty military can come in on Sunday, November 11th for a free donut of their choice. You can also request to have coffee sent overseas to actively deployed military by submitting their name at this website.

Hooters - When veterans and active duty military buy any beverage on Sunday, November 11th, they’ll get a free entree from a limited Veterans Day menu.

Longhorn Steakhouse - Vets and active duty military can get a free appetizer or dessert, as well as save 10% on their check on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden - A free entree from the Veterans Day menu along with unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks for veterans and active duty military on Sunday, November 11th.

Outback Steakhouse - They’re giving veterans a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Sunday, November 11th.

Red Lobster - Veterans and active duty military can come in for a free appetizer or dessert at participating locations on November 11th and 12th.