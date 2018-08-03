Little Big Town Hit With A String Of Bad Luck

Little Big Town took home the American Music Award last year for Favorite Duo or Group but apparently their actual trophies got lost in the mail. According to TMZ, the band’s trophies were actually sent to Lil’ Wayne instead.

Seems the rapper wound up getting five awards in the mail, one for his win for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song for "I'm the One" and LBTs four awards.

As for when they’ll get them back, who knows? Sources tell TMZ Lil’ Wayne still has them and has no idea how to get them back to the country stars.

ONE MORE THING! It seems LBT was the victim of a robbery, but the culprits probably didn’t get the haul they were hoping for. The band tweeted that their trailer was taken, sharing, “To the guys that stole our trailer- guess you thought you were getting vintage guitars and amps. Instead you got two old kid bikes, 1 scooter, a baby pool and a unicorn float. Karma’s a funny thing.”