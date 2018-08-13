LOCASH Drops A New Song And A New Baby!

LOCASH's Preston Brust and his wife Kristen are now the proud parents of two children.

On Friday evening, the happy couple welcomed their son, Legend Wilde, into the world, weighing in at 8 pounds, one ounce and measured 19-inches long.

The group was scheduled to perform in Ohio that night when Preston got the call that his wife was going into labor. Thankfully, he was able to hop on a flight and make it home just in time for the delivery.