Look Who’s The Newest KFC Colonel

KFC has announced the latest actor to step into the role of “Colonel Sanders.” The gig goes to “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander, who follows many famous faces including Darrel Hammond, George Hamilton, andReba McEntire.

Ads with Alexander wearing the white suit will be airing now and KFC has debuted two of its new sitcom-themed commercials where the Colonel solves household problems with buckets of chicken, naturally.

Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S. explains that there was “no better person” to portray this version of the Colonel - whom she calls the “Family Colonel” - than Alexander, thanks to his sitcom experience.