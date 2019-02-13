Luke Bryan And Wife Become Heroes To Senior Rescue Dog

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, are real-life heroes to a special dog who, until recently, was housed at an animal rescue in Nashville. Eighteen-year-old shelter dog, Poochie, was adopted by the Bryans after its owner surrendered it due to becoming allergic.

According to a Facebook post by the shelter, called Proverbs 12:10 Rescue, the Bryan's read about Poochie on social media over the weekend and quickly made moves to adopt him. Lavonne Redferrin, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue’s director and founder, told People.com, “We are so thrilled for Poochie and know he is in great hands. Caroline Bryan has graciously given us updates on our sweet boy. Their adopting this sweet old guy will allow us the chance to save yet another . . . There is a song somewhere in this story.”