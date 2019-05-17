Luke Bryan Announces “Crash My Playa 2020”

Luke Bryan is headed back to Mexico next year. The singer just announced dates for “Crash My Playa 2020,” with Jason Aldean joining Luke on the bill for the first time ever.

“I’m so appreciative that the fans have shown up and supported this destination concert weekend,” Luke shares. “To have one of my best friends Jason join us this year means it’s about to be epic!”

This year’s festival is set for January 22nd to 25th at a new location, The Moon Palace Golf and Spa Resort in Riviera Cancun. Tickets go on sale May 22nd at 1 pm.