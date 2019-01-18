Luke Bryan Announces “Sunset Repeat Tour”
Luke Bryan has announced his summer plans. The singer just revealed dates for his “Sunset Repeat Tour,” featuring Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock.
The tour kicks off May 31st in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wrapping October 12th in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Check out the first few dates below and click here for a complete scheule.
May 31: Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion
June 1: Bristol, VA- Jiffy Lube Live
June 2: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
June 6: Hershey, PA -HersheyPark Stadium
June 7: Burgettstown, PA -Keybank Pavilion
June 8: Cincinnati, OH -Riverbend Music Center
June 13: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 14: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
July 11: Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 13: Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater