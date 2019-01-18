Luke Bryan Announces “Sunset Repeat Tour”

Luke Bryan has announced his summer plans. The singer just revealed dates for his “Sunset Repeat Tour,” featuring Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock.

The tour kicks off May 31st in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wrapping October 12th in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Check out the first few dates below and click here for a complete scheule.

May 31: Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

June 1: Bristol, VA- Jiffy Lube Live

June 2: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

June 6: Hershey, PA -HersheyPark Stadium

June 7: Burgettstown, PA -Keybank Pavilion

June 8: Cincinnati, OH -Riverbend Music Center

June 13: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 14: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

July 11: Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 13: Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater