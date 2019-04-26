Luke Bryan Celebrates NFL Draft With Private Party In Nashville

Luke Bryan helped kick off the NFL Draft in Nashville earlier this week with a private party at his downtown restaurant, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, raising $120,000 for four charities, the Predators Foundation, Tennessee Golf Foundation, Titans Foundation and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The party, co-hosted by football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit, included VIP meet & greets, a Q&A with the singer, and, of course a performance by Luke.

This was just the beginning of Luke’s involvement with the NFL Draft. Last night he appeared on ABC’s live coverage, with Robin Roberts, and ESPN’s Rece Davis, Herbstreit and entire College GameDay Built by The Home Depot crew.