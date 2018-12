“Forbes” magazine has come out with their annual list of the World's Highest Paid Musicians of 2018, and while U2 tops the list with an estimated earnings of $118 million this year, it is Luke Bryan who's the top earner of all country stars.

Luke lands on the list at 16, with $52 million in earnings, with Garth Brooks the next highest country star at 27 with $45.5 mil.