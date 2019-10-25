Luke Bryan Drops New Song “What She Wants Tonight”

Luke Bryan has treated fans to some new music. The singer just dropped the new tune “What She Wants Tonight.”

“This song feels like, it’s just got some uptempo magic to it,” Luke shares. “When you say, ‘She gets what she wants, and I get to be what she wants tonight,’ I mean, I think women are going to like hearing that subject matter and just how the girl in the song kind of controls the dynamic of the situation.”

He adds, “I’ve been wanting to get a big rockin’ up tempo out for some time, and this is certainly it.”

New @LukeBryanOnline is what you want --

Stream his new track What She Wants Tonight → https://t.co/KLQYilULLO pic.twitter.com/jMintke05T — Spotify (@Spotify) October 24, 2019