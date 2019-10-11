Luke Bryan Hosts A Gender Reveal During His Concert

On the last night of Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour (Oct.5) a couple on the front row handed him a sealed envelope for their baby’s gender reveal. He joked to the crowd and said, “These damn gender reveals have gotten out of control.” When he finally opened the envelope, he continued to make jokes and laughed and said: “Well, first of all, it’s a green piece of paper. Congratulations, you’re having an alien!”

He finally told the Arkansas couple they were having a girl and celebrated by singing Kool & the Gang's “Celebration.”