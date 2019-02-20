Luke Bryan Is Loving “American Idol”

Luke Bryan returns for another season of “American Idol” next month, and while he and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie may be the big names associated with the show, he knows full well they aren’t what people are tuning in to see.

“It’s always about the contestants,” Luke shares. “That’s what makes the show fun for us – the surprises, the talent, the youthfulness of the talent.”

Luke says this year’s talent is “unbelievable,” and he just loves “watching them handle the pressure and have fun and the tears and the joy and the smile and all that.” He adds, “we’re loving it.”

Season two of ABC’s “American Idol” premieres March 3rd.