Luke Bryan Next Superstar To Open Nashville Restaurant

Luke Bryan is the latest country star set to open a bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway. Luke has teamed with TC Restaurant Group, which is also responsible for Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, to open 32 Bridge Kitchen + Drink, which shares a name with Luke’s clothing line, “32 Bridge.”

According documents submitted to the Metro Historic Zoning Commission, the bar will be housed at 301 Broadway, which TC purchased for $5.5 million.

Luke has yet to confirm the news, and there’s no date for the bar’s opening, but once it does open, Luke will join the growing list of country stars with their own Nashville place, including Jason, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and more.