Luke Bryan To Release 'Doin' My Thing' Album On Vinyl

Luke Bryan will celebrated the 10th anniversary of the release of his sophomore project, Doin' My Thing, by issuing the album in vinyl on October 4th as an expanded deluxe edition featuring 13 tracks, including two bonus songs, “Ya’ll Can Have This Town” and “Favorite Flowers.” Previously, the bonus tracks were only available on the iTunes exclusive version of the album.

The LP will be released on standard black vinyl as well as limited edition translucent clear vinyl, available exclusively at via Luke Bryan and UMG Nashville’s web stores. The deluxe edition of Doin’ My Thing will also be released digitally on October 4th.

Doin' My Thing produced three Number One hits -- "Do I,” “Rain Is A Good Thing" and "Someone Else Calling You Baby." Currently, Luke has 22 Number Ones to his credit.