Luke Bryan Set For Opry Goes Pink

Luke Bryan is set to help the Grand Ole Opry kick off their annual fight against breast cancer campaign. The singer will be on hand October 22nd to “flip the switch” when the Opry Goes Pink.

Luke will also headline two shows that night, featuring appearances by Anita Cochran, Sara Evans, Craig Morgan, and the Oak Ridge Boys and more.

“I wanted to make this Opry appearance something special,” Luke shares. “Performing in the Opry circle is unlike any other stage in the world and I want it to be a unique memory for me and the fans.”

Tickets for the shows are on sale now, with $5 from every sale going to the Susan G. Komen foundation.