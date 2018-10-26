Luke Bryan Shares Update On Mom Following Hurricane Michael

Luke Bryan’s mother LeClaire was one of the many people affected by Hurricane Michael, with her home in Mexico Beach destroyed by the hurricane. Well, Luke just shared an update from his mom, who wants to let everyone know she’s okay, and thank them for their support.

“Thank you so much for all the outpouring of concern for my mama over the past couple of weeks,” Luke shared alongside the video from his mom. “She & her friends are sticking together & helping each other in their communities during this devastating time. Many prayers for those along the gulf coast & South Georgia.”

After thanking everyone for their prayers and support, LeClaire shares, “this community has come together. We are a family, we’re rebuilding, we love you, we know you’re thinking about us and praying for us,” adding, “we’re gonna survive.”

Meanwhile, Luke is finally set to wind down his “What Makes You Country Tour” and “Stadium XL tour.” Luke’s final show will take place tonight at Ford Field in Detroit.