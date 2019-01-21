Luke Bryan Taps Cole Swindell For 'Sunset Repeat Tour'

Luke Bryan is gearing up for a summer tour. He's just annunced plans for the Sunset Repeat Tour, which will launch on May 31st in Philadelphia, PA. The Sunset Repeat Tour will feature special guests Cole Swindell and newcomer Jon Langston. DJ Rock will also appear on all dates. Tickets go on sale beginning on January 25th for select cities at Megaticket.com.

In each of the last several years, Luke’s headline tours have performed for 1.5 million fans or more. In 2018, Luke played the most stadium dates in one year and has played 34 career stadium concerts to date.