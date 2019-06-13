Luke Bryan Tries To Live By Dad's Life Lessons

Luke Bryan got some of his best life advice from his dad, Tommy Bryan. The superstar tells he us has tried to live by the lessons that his dad instilled, especially when it comes to his own sons. "I always just go back to the life lessons that always started either in a fishing boat or hunting somewhere, and that’s why I’ve always kind of been a champion of those types of behaviors certainly with your boys and your children because you get to spend time and hand down values. My dad was always big on just hard work and being good to people and a handshake is the contract. A handshake is your bond, your word. His famous saying always was, ‘Do something right the first time and you won’t have to go back and do it over again.’ I won’t say I batted a thousand perfectly on that, but I’ve kind of tried to live by that."