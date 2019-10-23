Luke Bryan Turns The Opry Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Luke Bryan flipped the switch on the Grand Ole Opry’s signature barn backdrop last night (Tuesday, October 22nd) turning it pink with a two-show edition of Opry Goes Pink to celebrate October as breast cancer awareness month. He also took the stage to perform an intimate and rare acoustic set on both shows.

While Luke has been fortunate enough not to be personally touched by breast cancer within his family, he told us backstage at the Opry that he's always moved when he spots fans fighting the disease in the crowd at his concert. "The big thing that I always notice is the fans at my concerts that have the signs up, you know, they have a pink sign -- 'last chemo treatment today,' 'beating breast cancer' -- and that always is something that . . . that visual is always something that I leave the show with."

During the show, Luke was surprised with the ACM Album of the Decade award for his 2013 album, Crash My Party.

He was joined on the show by Anita Cochran, Sara Evans, Craig Morgan, Travis Tritt and the Oak Ridge Boys.