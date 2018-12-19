Luke Bryan & Wife Celebrate “12 Days Of Pranksmus”

December 19, 2018
The lead up to Christmas can be stressful and hectic for a lot of people, but apparently in the Luke Bryan household it’s filled with laughs. 

Luke’s wife Caroline has been sharing videos on Instagram of their “12 Days of Pranksmus,” which includes Caroline blowing a horn in Luke’s ear while he’s on the phone and also covering Luke’s favorite soap in nail polish so it doesn’t lather, with video featuring a snippet of Luke in the shower. 

But Luke also got Caroline back a few times. He used ketchup to pretend he cut his finger in the kitchen, and also debuted a new mustache, which she didn’t like one bit. 

 

Terd face got me...almost. Luke fakes a bad cut. #12daysofpranksmas #heinzketchup

A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on

 

“Does this soap smell ok????” No Luke it doesn’t. It’s been sabotaged. Merry ChristmASS....”you tryin’ to joke on me?!?!” #12daysofpranksmas #sorryiloveyou

A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on

 

This fool...he’s been sick...but decided to jump in on the 12 Days of Pranksmas. He got me... #stache #12daysofpranksmas #stillhot

A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on

 

You’re never 100% safe in our house. Even poor Puddin’ McJingles was attacked...he’s only 4 yrs old!!! Puddin’ will get his revenge... #prankwars #12daysofpranksmas @framigosperfecto @nicolebobek @lukebryan

A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on

