Luke Bryan Will Pick The Winner Of Michigan Vs Notre Dame Football Game

Luke Bryan will serve as the celebrity picker for ESPN's College GameDay in South Bend, Indiana as Nortre Dame's Fighting Irish and the Michigan Wolverines play their season opener on Saturday.

He says, “I love the excitement as college football season begins. Even on tour, we make plans to watch the games every Saturday by setting up our own tailgate area outside our buses.”

Later that day, Luke brings his What Makes You Country tour to Chicago's Wrigley Field.