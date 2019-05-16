Luke Bryan's Plan For 'Idol' Salary Negotiation Involves Blake Shelton

The news is out that the third season of American Idol on ABC has been renewed and negotiations are in the works with the show's three judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. While Luke won't get into specifics about behind-the-scenes dealings, he tells us he definitely has a plan for part of his contract. "You know on The Price Is Right when you do the highest bid and then you bid a dollar above, so I always like to find out what Blake's making on The Voice and just do one dollar more than him. (Cole Swindell) That's great. That's a great answer. (Luke) I mean, I gotta go play a Blake thing at the end of the month. I'm gonna get him all liquored up and he's gonna tell me his salary and then I can come back and tell Idol what I want."

Luke is referring to the grand opening of Blake's The Doghouse at Ole Red Tishomingo in his hometown of Tishomingo, OK. Luke will take the stage at the music hall and events venue on Thursday, May 23rd followed by Blake on Friday, May 24th.

Luke is set to perform on the season two finale of American Idol this Sunday (May 19th) on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. He’ll sing with Idol contestant Laci Kaye Booth in addition to performing his new single “Knockin’ Boots.”