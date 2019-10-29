Luke Combs Album Ties Shania Twain’s Chart Record

Luke Combs has reached another, incredible chart milestone. The singer’s debut album, “This One’s For You,” tops the “Billboard” Top Country Albums chart for a 50th week, tying Shania Twain’s “Come On Over” for the most weeks at number one on that chart.

Luke’s debut album first landed at number one on June 24th, 2017, and the chart reign was helped by the release of a deluxe version of the record back in June 2018.

Just how popular is the album? Well, the first five singles from “This One’s For You” all made it to number one, making Luke the first artist to accomplish that milestone.