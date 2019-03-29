Luke Combs And Morgan Wallen Cover Each Other's Songs

March 29, 2019
Luke Combs covers Morgan Wallen's debut single, "The Way I Talk."

Luke Combs covers Morgan Wallen's debut single, "The Way I Talk."



 

And Morgan Wallen covers Luke Combs's "She Got the Best of Me."

 

Morgan Wallen covers Luke Combs's "She Got the Best of Me."



