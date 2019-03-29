Luke Combs And Morgan Wallen Cover Each Other's Songs
March 29, 2019
Luke Combs covers Morgan Wallen's debut single, "The Way I Talk."
@lukecombs - The Way I Talk (@morganwallen cover) / Big annoucement TOMORROW, Mar. 28 at 11 AM EDT / Join my fan club at bootleggers.lukecombs.com (link in bio) to hear it first!
And Morgan Wallen covers Luke Combs's "She Got the Best of Me."
@morganwallen - She Got the Best of Me (@lukecombs cover) / Big annoucement this Thursday, Mar. 28 at 11 AM EDT / Join my fan club at bootleggers.lukecombs.com (link in bio) to hear it first!