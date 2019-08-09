Luke Combs Announces Release Date For Sophomore Record

Luke Combs recently broke Randy Travis’ record for the most weeks at number one on the “Billboard” Country Album chart, with is debut album “This One’s For You” spending 44 weeks on top. Well, he’ll soon have another chance to top that chart, because he's finally getting ready to put out a new record.

Luke just announced that his sophomore album is set to drop November 8th. Unfortunately for fans, Luke has yet to reveal any other information about the record, including the title, but let’s just say they are excited.

“OMG THANK U BUT LIKE NOVEMBER IS SO FAR AWAY,” one person commented on Instagram, while another added, “it’s about damn time.”