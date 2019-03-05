Luke Combs Becomes The Second Artist Ever To Top Five Country Charts At The Same Time

It’s safe to say that Luke Combs is dominating the country charts. The singer currently tops all five of “Billboard’s” country charts, making him only the second artist, after Kane Brown, to land such a feat.

Luke’s “This One’s For You” is number one on the Top Country Albums, while his latest single, “Beautiful Crazy” tops the Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, and Country Streaming Songs charts for a second week and the Country Digital Song chart for a fifth week.

“This is a great day,” Luke shares. “From being chosen as one of ‘Billboard’s’ artists to watch in 2017 to now topping all five charts is very humbling.” He adds, “This doesn’t happen unless radio and the fans embrace the music and me as much as they have. That is the best part: that I get to wake up every day and do this. I appreciate everyone supporting me and the music.”

Kane is the only other artist ever to top all five charts at the same time. Kane did it in 2017, when his self-titled debut was number one on the Top Country Album chart, “What Ifs,” his duet with Lauren Alaina, topped the Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay and Country Streaming Songs charts and “Heaven,” topped the Country Digital Songs Sales chart.