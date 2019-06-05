Luke Combs Creates Signature Crocs For CMA Fest

Who would've pegged Luke Combs as a Crocs shoe fan, but surprise, surprise! Luke has teamed with Crocs to release his own signature Classic Clog on Thursday (June 6th) where it will be available exclusively at the Crocs booth at Fan Fair X on Broadway in downtown Nashville as part of this weekend's CMA Fest. The shoes are priced at $60.

Luke said, "I’ve worn Crocs for a long time and no one loves them as much as me, so getting the chance to design my own pair of the Classic Clog is cool as hell. I had so much fun creating these and hope fans will have just as much fun wearing them.”

The clogs also come complete with special-edition decorative Jibbitz charms that include one in support of local moonshiners.