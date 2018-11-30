Luke Combs Engaged
Congrats to Luke Combs and his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Hocking, who recently got engaged. Luke shared the news on Instagram Thursday, November 29th, along with a picture of the happy couple standing in front of a Maui sunset. Luke wrote, "She said yes a while ago, but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen. Can't wait to spend forever with you @nicohocking. I love you!" Nicole posted the same photo writing, "You're stuck with me forever!"
She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen. Can’t wait to spend forever with you @nicohocking I Love You! #Mahalo