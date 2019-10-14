Luke Combs Fiancée Defends Singer Against Body Shamers

Luke Combs’ fiancée has no time for body shamers. Nicole Hocking took to social media to defend herself and her man, after some Internet trolls suggested she was only with Luke for his fame, and then mocked the singer for his size.

It all happened after Nicole posted a picture of her man with the caption, “Hey you’re hot,” with trolls suggesting there was no way she could really think he was hot because of his size. Well, Nicole certainly had a few comments about that.

“To everyone currently being less than pleasant to me on Twitter for dating a bigger guy,” she wrote next to a picture of a pair of fists. She later added, “Also grow up. It’s 2019. The double standard for this is absolutely disgusting.”

to everyone currently being less than pleasant to me on twitter for dating a bigger guy: pic.twitter.com/Iw1OUKIQTq — NICOLE HOCKING ✨ (@nicohocking) October 7, 2019