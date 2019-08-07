Luke Combs Gives Props To His Youngest Fan

Luke Combs has fans of all ages, and one of them has certainly caught his eye. The singer shared video of a toddler performing his take on Luke’s new number one song, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” and it’s downright adorable.

Luke captioned the video, “Sing it buddy! Watch out for that spider though!!,” referring to the toy spider at the boy’s feet.

And Luke isn’t the only one loving he video. Thomas Rhettcommented on the clip, “Absolutely Amazing,” while Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers added, “Dead,” and Old Dominion noted, “Best. Video. Ever.”