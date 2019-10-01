Luke Combs To Headline First Stadium Show At Alma Mater

Luke Combs is going back to college. The singer just announced his first-ever headlining stadium show at his alma mater, Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

The concert, with special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, will take place at the university’s Kidd Brewer Stadium on May 2nd, with Luke noting, “Beyond thankful that I’ll get to play my 1st ever stadium show at App State, a place that means so much to me.”

Tickets go on sale October 11th at 10 am.