Luke Combs Invited To Become Next Opry Member
June 12, 2019
An emotional and stunned Luke Combs agreed to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry during last night's (Tuesday, June 11th) performance. Chris Janson, Craig Morgan and John Conlee formally invited Luke to join the institution in front of a packed house.
Luke first made his debut on the Opry less than three years ago.
Opry officials have not yet announced the date of Luke's induction.
BREAKING: @lukecombs has just been invited by @cmorganmusic, @janson_chris, and John Conlee to become the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry! pic.twitter.com/ua8FSTMPBD— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) June 12, 2019