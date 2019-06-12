Luke Combs Invited To Become Next Opry Member

June 12, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© Larry McCormack-USA TODAY Sports

An emotional and stunned Luke Combs agreed to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry during last night's (Tuesday, June 11th) performance. Chris Janson, Craig Morgan and John Conlee formally invited Luke to join the institution in front of a packed house.

Luke first made his debut on the Opry less than three years ago.

Opry officials have not yet announced the date of Luke's induction.

Tags: 
Luke Combs
Grand Ole Opry

Recent Podcast Audio
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael And Grunwald Talk With Lady Antebellum On Their New Single WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael and Grunwald Talk To Chief Ellsworth About The True Meaning Of Memorial Day WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Ask Alexa: Mother's Day Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes