Luke Combs Loves Crocs Cause He's Not A Fan Of Wearing Socks And Shoes

Luke Combs' recent collaboration with Crocs shoes was a hit with fans who were lucky enough to be in Nashville during CMA Music Fest a couple weeks ago as it was the only place to be able to purchase them. Luke says he'd like to be able to offer them on a larger scale because he's such a fan of the shoe. In fact, he tells us the collaboration came about after the company spotted him sporting a pair of Crocs designed by another entertainer. "The idea was I don't like necessarily wearing socks and shoes when I'm at home but when I go outside or out in the yard or in the Polaris or whatever it's like super easy and comfortable to slip on kind-of-thing, so kind of they approached me about it. I think I put up a tweet or something wearing like the Post Malone Crocs in the studio when I was recording some music and they kind of just reached out after that and it was kind of like an awesome coincidence."