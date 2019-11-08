Luke Combs' New Album In Stores Now

Luke Combs' new album, What You See Is What You Get, arrives in stores and at all digital retailers today (Friday, Nov. 8th). The project features 17 songs, including the five tracks previously released on The Prequel EP earlier this summer.

The album's title seems pretty self explanatory, but it's not necessarily what it seems. Luke tells us the themes featured on What You See Is What You Get represent all sides of Luke, including his more emotional side which isn't always visible. ["I don't wake up everyday and go, 'I'm a big time famous country guy and that's it.' I am who I am and I get sad about stuff and I have a good time and I reminisce on high school even though I'm playing Red Rocks. You know what I mean? Like, those things happen and I'm not ashamed of any of that and I don't think that anybody should be, whatever that means for you. As long as you're doing what makes you happy . . . I don't understand why people are so concerned with what other people view them as, and I think the title 'What You See Is What You Get' is saying that it is that but it's also not that at the same time."> SOUNDCUE (:39 OC: . . . the same time.)

Luke is nominated for three awards at next week's 2019 CMA Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Beautiful Crazy”) and Musical Event of the Year (“Brand New Man” with Brooks & Dunn). The CMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13th at 8 p.m. ET.

Luke sits in the Top Three on the country charts with “Even Though I’m Leaving.”