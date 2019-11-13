Luke Combs Really Wants That CMA Song Of The Year Win

Luke Combs could be in for a big night tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 13th) at the CMA Awards where he's up for three trophies, including Male Vocalist, Song of the Year for "Beautiful Crazy," and Musical Event of the Year for "Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn. Of the three, Luke tells us he's definitely got a personal favorite. "I'm really excited about the CMAs this year. I'm most excited about Song of the Year, I'm just gonna be completely honest with you. Songwriting's something I take really seriously and something that I'm really proud of and that song especially, you know, 'Beautiful Crazy,' is really special for me and my fiancee and it's kind of the story of how we met and how we're gonna end up spending the rest of our lives together which is really awesome and I would love to have that moment not only for myself but for her."

In addition to his nominations, Luke will be performing during the live CMA Awards broadcast which airs on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

He will also perform on ABC's Good Morning America this morning. The show is being broadcast live from downtown Nashville.