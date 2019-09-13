Luke Combs To Release 'What You See Is What You Get' Album In November

Luke Combs’ upcoming new album will be titled What You See Is What You Get, and it will be released on November 8th. Fans who pre-order the album now will get an instant download of the new track, “1, 2 Many ” featuring Brooks & Dunn, as well as the five tracks previously released as part Luke's The Prequel EP. The album’s cover art, which is a photo that was taken by David Bergman and then painted by Nashville-based artist Rob Hendon, has also been unveiled.

What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs, including the five tracks previously released on The Prequel EP earlier this summer.

Luke is nominated for three awards at the 2019 CMA Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Beautiful Crazy”) and Musical Event of the Year (“Brand New Man” with Brooks & Dunn). The CMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13th at 8 p.m. ET.

Luke's brand new single is called “Even Though I’m Leaving.”