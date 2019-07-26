Luke Combs Releases Another Unreleased Track, “Every Little Bit Helps”
Luke Combs has been sharing a new unreleased song every Thursday, and yesterday was no exception. The latest tune is called “Every Little Bit Helps,” with Luke performing the song on an acoustic guitar.
Luke certainly has been sharing a lot this month. Other unreleased songs he dropped include “Dear Today,” “Reasons,” “1,2 Many,” and “Better Together.”
Another new one called "Every Little Bit Helps." Let me know what y'all think!