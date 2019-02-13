Luke Combs Shares His Feelings Over GRAMMY Loss

Luke Combs did not walk away a winner at this weekend’s GRAMMY Awards, but he’s completely okay with it. The singer was nominated for Best New Artist, and, in case you missed it, he took to social media to share with fans how he’s feeling after the loss.

"I can’t say that when the words 'and the Grammy goes to ...' didn’t have my name at the end of them, that it didn’t hurt, that I wasn’t mad, or that I didn’t want to win," Luke shares on Twitter. "Of course I wanted to win, everyone who is nominated for a Grammy wants to win, that’s just human nature."

He adds, "After a fun night of after parties mixed with feeling sorry for myself I realized something, how blessed I am, win or lose.” Addressing his fans, he shares, “You have changed my life in ways that I never thought were possible… Thanks you for spending your hard earned money to watch us do what we love, for telling people about our music, and for singing your hearts out all night."

Finally, he notes, “The next time that envelope opens and 'The Grammy Goes To ...' someone else, I’ll be OK with it. I won’t let it get the best of me, because I am surrounded by the best people in the world everyday and that is something truly worth cherishing."