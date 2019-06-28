Luke Combs Shares Previously Unreleased Song, “1, 2 Many.”

Luke Combs has shared some new music with fans. The singer dropped a live version of the previously unreleased track, “1, 2 Many,” with Luke telling fans, “This is a song about drinking too much and takes me back to the '90s Country music that I grew up listening to.”

And it looks like fans will be getting a lot more new music from Luke this summer. The singer revealed on his Instagram Story that he’ll be releasing a new unreleased song every Thursday at 4 pm ET, for the next five weeks.