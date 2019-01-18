Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett Among This Year’s CMA Triple Play Award Winners

Winners of the 10th Annual CMA Triple Play Awards were just announced, including Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Thomas Rhett, and more.

The awards are handed out to songwriters who write three number one songs within a 12-month period. Other songwriters earning honors this year include Jesse Frasure, Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally, and Chase McGill.

In honor of the awards, a special CMA Songwriters Series will take place Febraury 19th at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, hosted by Gaylon and featuring Combs, Gorley, Kear, McGill and Osborne. A portion of each ticket sold will go to the CMA Foundation.