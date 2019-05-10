Luke Combs Too Busy To Plan Wedding

Luke Combs and girlfriend Nicole Hocking got engaged back in November, but so far they haven’t had time to make any plans for the big day.

“We’re just crazy busy. Especially this year,” Luke tells “People.” “We just haven’t had any time to sit back and be home for more than three or four days. And it’s just a really overwhelming process, doing what we do.”

Luke adds that he and Nicole are a little concerned about being “scrutinized,” since he’s such a public figure, but he’s still excited to start the planning.

“It’s an interesting process, but we’re looking forward to getting into it,” he shares. “We’ve got some time off later this year, for about six weeks, so I’m sure we’ll get into it then and get some things done.”