Luke Combs Will Donate Rather Than Dance After Thomas Rhett's Challenge
If you're waiting for Luke Combs to accept Thomas Rhett's recent Dance or Donate challenge to bust a move and post it on social media for the United Cancer Front, you will be waiting forever. Of course, Luke supports the cause -- and he says he'll definitely donate dollars -- but as he tells us, dancing is just not his deal. "I'm not much of a dancer. I'm working on it enough for my upcoming nuptials in the next year or so. I've got enough pressure on me doing that, so I guess I'm just gonna have to donate, which I think, to me, is a lot better than people seeing my horrible dance moves."
Luke is still celebrating becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday (July 16th) night.
Shout out to @hodakotb & @todayshow for nominating me for the #danceordonate challenge. We donated and last night we danced with 20,000 in Pittsburgh to raise awareness for @unitedcancerfront ---- throwing this one to @brunomars, @charlieputh, & @lukecombs. Visit danceordonate.org to learn more and swipe to see the moves ----