Luke Combs Will Donate Rather Than Dance After Thomas Rhett's Challenge

If you're waiting for Luke Combs to accept Thomas Rhett's recent Dance or Donate challenge to bust a move and post it on social media for the United Cancer Front, you will be waiting forever. Of course, Luke supports the cause -- and he says he'll definitely donate dollars -- but as he tells us, dancing is just not his deal. "I'm not much of a dancer. I'm working on it enough for my upcoming nuptials in the next year or so. I've got enough pressure on me doing that, so I guess I'm just gonna have to donate, which I think, to me, is a lot better than people seeing my horrible dance moves."

Luke is still celebrating becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday (July 16th) night.