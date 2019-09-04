Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Gets Engaged

Maddie & Tae's Taylor (Tae) Dye is engaged to her boyfriend of one year, songwriter Josh Kerr. She shared the news on social media yesterday (Tuesday, September 3rd) with a few photos of the big moment and the ring writing, "can’t wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!" People.com reports that Josh popped the question on Monday (September 2nd).

Tae's musical partner Maddie Marlow is also engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonah Font. The two met during Maddie's sophomore year of high school in Texas and got engaged in May of last year.

Maddie & Tae will reunite with headliner Carrie Underwood for the remainder of The Cry Pretty Tour 360 on September 10th in San Diego, CA.