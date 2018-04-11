Man Robs Bank To Impress Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift can inspire fans to do a lot of crazy things, but one man took things to a bit of an extreme.

According to TMZ, a man named Bruce Rowley was arrested last week for robbing a bank in Rhode Island, reportedly to impress the singer. Once he got the money, he allegedly drove by the singer’s home and threw some of his recently-stolen stash over the fence but she wasn’t home, although cops are still confirming that part of the story.

Rowley was eventually busted in Ansonia, Connecticut after leading cops on a chase from Rhode Island. He was charged with robbery in the second degree and larceny in the fourth degree. After he was arrested, he told cops he had a crush on Taylor and was going to donate the rest of his stash to Ansonia PD, again as a way to impress her

Source: TMZ