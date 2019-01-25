Maren Morris Celebrates The Power Of Women In New “GIRL” Video

As promised, Maren Morris just dropped the video for her new single “GIRL,” opening the clip with an interview in which she shares, “I think it just comes down to, like, we don’t want more than anyone else, we want the same as everyone else.”

The video has Maren celebrating the strength of women, featuring clips of all sorts of women dealing with the trials and tribulations of their lives in different ways, including two boxers, a woman dancing, and even a mom walking towards the border with her child.

There are also clips of Maren being told what to do with her performance by a man, as well as scenes of her walking in the women’s march, performing in a club, and then later transitioning to performing in front of a stadium crowd.

It ends with Maren noting, “one of the hard things about being a girl is always answering questions about why it’s hard to be a girl."