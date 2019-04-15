Maren Morris Drops “Game Of Thrones” Inspired Track

April 15, 2019
Maren Morris performs on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza on March 8, 2019 in New York City

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” fans are excited now that the show is back, and later this month they’ll be getting a new soundtrack for the show, which features a song by Maren Morris.

Maren just dropped the track “Kingdom of One,” which will appear on “For The Throne,” a soundtrack of songs inspired by the show, performed by artists like Travis Scott, the Lumineers, the National and more. The album drops April 26th.

“channeled my inner Daenerys Targaryen for this one. who’s ready for the ‪@GameOfThrones premiere this weekend?,” she tweeted. “let “Kingdom of One” take you there... ‪#ForTheThrone.”

 

