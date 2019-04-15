Maren Morris Drops “Game Of Thrones” Inspired Track

“Game of Thrones” fans are excited now that the show is back, and later this month they’ll be getting a new soundtrack for the show, which features a song by Maren Morris.

Maren just dropped the track “Kingdom of One,” which will appear on “For The Throne,” a soundtrack of songs inspired by the show, performed by artists like Travis Scott, the Lumineers, the National and more. The album drops April 26th.

“channeled my inner Daenerys Targaryen for this one. who’s ready for the ‪@GameOfThrones premiere this weekend?,” she tweeted. “let “Kingdom of One” take you there... ‪#ForTheThrone.”

channeled my inner Daenerys Targaryen for this one. who’s ready for the @GameOfThrones premiere this weekend? let “Kingdom of One” take you there... #ForTheThrone ---- https://t.co/SFq13Jscvr pic.twitter.com/x8X7tFcFkS — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 12, 2019