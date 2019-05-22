Maren Morris Had A Severe Reaction To “A Star Is Born”

While a lot of people loved Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born,” Maren Morris says she had a completely different reaction to the movie. Being that like Gaga’s character is an artist who started her career as a songwriter and went on to marry another artist (Ryan Hurd) the subject matter hit a little too close to home.

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” she tells “Women’s Health.” “I had to go to therapy. Not the substance abuse part, but there were things that happened to [Lady Gaga’s] character that happened to me. That movie rocked us both. We were like, ‘We can never end up like this. Cool?’”

Maren also opens up about her mental health, admitting she gets horrible anxiety before stepping out on the stage. “It’s stage fright. Some parts of it never go away,” she shares. “When I get out there and relax into it, I’m fine. It’s a gift to sing well and make people emotional, so I don’t take it for granted.”