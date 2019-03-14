Maren Morris Has Plans For Her First Anniversary This Month

Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, are getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary together. Only, Maren will be between tour stops. The couple wed on March 24, 2018, and when that date rolls around this year, Morris will be in San Francisco on her "Girl: The World Tour."

That's not going to stop the two lovebirds from seeing each other. Maren says, "We looked at it a few weeks ago and I have an actual day off on our anniversary and it's in between tour stops," Ryan is planning on flying in to see her so they can celebrate their first year of marriage. "We're actually in San Fransisco which is not a bad city to be celebrating your first anniversary in," she said.

The caravan rolls into Seattle on March 23, followed by a show at San Fran's the Masonic on March 26. Morris is on the road with Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn, Hurd is on his own headlining tour through April.