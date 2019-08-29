Maren Morris Leads This Year’s CMA Nominees

The nominees for the 53rd Annual CMA Awards are out, with Maren Morris leading the pack with six nods including Album of the Year for “Girl” and Female Vocalist of the Year. This is the first time a woman has lead the pack of CMA nominees since 2014 when Miranda Lambert earned nine.

Coming in a close second to Maren is Brothers Osborne with four, followed by Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton andCarrie Underwood, who all nabbed three.

As for this year’s Entertainer of the Year category, Eric Church, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks all received nods. For Garth this is his 13th Entertainer of the Year nod, putting him second behind George Straitwho’s been nominated 19 times, while Keith is now in a tie for third with Alan Jackson, with each nominated 12 times. Garth is the record-holder when it comes to winning though, with six wins under his belt. And with Carrie's nod, it's the first time in two years that a woman has been recognized in the category.

And while the country charts may have rejected Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, the song did receive a CMA nod, recognized in the Musical Event category.